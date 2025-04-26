Out of the Darkness Campus Walk event held at Michigan State.

The event is designed to engage young people in the fight to prevent suicide.

Watch the video above to learn about suicide prevention.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I’m here at Michigan State for the Out of the Darkness Campus Walks, an event designed to engage young people in the fight to prevent suicide.

”I say this is a really good resource, in my own experience just knowing you are not alone, makes things a lot easier," Michigan State freshman Trinity McGhee said.

Michigan State University held its annual Out of the Darkness Campus Walks event on Saturday. Students like Trinity McGhee tell me this has allowed her to open up to her peers, knowing she isn’t alone.

"Community is the most important thing, I know for me, I’m from Grand Rapids, my graduating class was 60 people, so being able to help out at events just like this makes a better community,” Michigan State freshman Trinity McGhee said.

” I have definitely come out more of my shell, than I had [initially] coming here," Michigan State freshman Trinity McGhee said.

This event is geared to help those who have lost loved ones to suicide. Leaders of the group that put it on tell me suicide is a nationwide problem they want to see reversed.

”Across campuses, unfortunately, mental health, suicide rates have gone up, so this isn’t a Michigan State thing, this is nationally,” organization leader Sarah Fay-Koutz said.

And McGhgee told me that events like this show that it takes a village to get through any sort of tragedy.

”Allows people to know you don’t have to carry that weight by yourself,” Michigan State freshman Trinity McGhee said.

And if you or someone you know needs help, you can call or text the suicide and crisis lifeline. That number is 988.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

