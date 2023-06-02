Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodMSU Campus

Actions

One-on-one with Michigan State hockey coach Adam Nightingale

One-on-one with Michigan State hockey coach Adam Nightingale.
Posted at 4:56 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 16:56:30-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — INTERVIEW: Sports reporter Thomas Cook spoke one-on-one with Michigan State hockey coach Adam Nightingale about what he learned and looked forward to year two with 13 new faces coming in.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Lauren Lendzion

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter

10:47 AM, Jun 16, 2022

MSU Campus

Neighborhood Reporter

Lauren Lendzion

My Post (1).png

Spartan Sports

2:12 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Thomas Cook

12:28 PM, Jun 14, 2022

MSU Campus

Sports Reporter

Thomas Cook

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter