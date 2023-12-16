One Michigan State graduate says her journey to graduation wasn't easy

One graduate tells me their journey wasn't a easy one

Today is graduation day for the class of 2023

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Today is graduation day for the class of 2023. I spoke to one graduate on her journey through Michigan State university and why this is a special day for her and her family.

"I think some things I overcome, is just seeking out support, with the mistakes I made, turned them into lesson,"

Leah Flores-Cabrera was born in Mexico and raised in Troy Michigan, after graduating high school in 2019. She started her journey at Michigan State university majoring in applied engineering science, during one of Leah's first internships she realized she didn't have the same privileges as others but made the most of her opportunity.

"Higher berry entry, most people there might have come from a lot of money, I came from a middle class background, I might have been treated differently, coming from a less privileged background. But despite being in spaces like that I still made it to the same place as others who had more privileges,"

While overcoming great challenges in college, Leah also credits her family for helping her all the way to the finish line.

"My father helped a lot paying my tuition, they live an hour and half a way, they come up and visit my mom cooks a lot she gives me a lot of meals, to eat since I'm pretty busy, it's nice to have home cooked meals,"

While maintaining a GPA above 3.0, Leah has been involved in multiple organizations that she is grateful to.

"So one, I'm very heavily involved in is "shpe", which is society of Hispanic professional engineering. I was on the Michigan State chapter executive board for three years as president. I was the regional student representative over 30 chapters and thousands of students,"

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

