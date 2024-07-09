One door closes as another opens: What to expect after completed expansion of longtime sports bar Reno's

For years, Reno's has been one of the most notable sports bars for spartan fans in East Lansing, and following a recent change in ownership it will now be transformed into One North Kitchen and Bar.

Hoffman says, while the expansion will look a little different from the outside, they still plan to set the stage for a Reno's famous spartan tradition, "We're going to keep the radio shows. We're extremely excited about those."

Video shows interview with General Manager, Jason Hoffman, of One North Kitchen and Bar in East Lansing. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Lauren Lendzion. For years, Reno's has been one of the most notable sports bars for spartan fans in East Lansing, and following a recent change in ownership it will now be transformed into One North Kitchen and Bar.

And I caught up with General Manager, Jason Hoffman, to learn more about what customers can expect as they walk inside the new expansion, "Our owners are avid, avid, Michigan State spartan fans, so it really helps with a lot of the nostalgia," stated Hoffman.

Old bones, with the same spartan spirit.

Longtime MSU favorite sports bar, Reno's East, is now undergoing a makeover as it prepares to re-open this fall as a third One North Kitchen location, "A lot of glass panes going in between our booths, some fire pits, some stuff that's very eye-appealing as soon as you walk in," illustrated Hoffman.

Hoffman says, while the expansion will look a little different from the outside, they still plan to set the stage for a Reno's famous spartan tradition, "We're going to keep the radio shows. We're extremely excited about those."

Radio shows hosted by Tom Izzo and other MSU coaches have been a Reno's staple for years, and Jason says they'll continue under new ownership.

And for those Reno die hards wondering if One Kitchen North will meet the same entertainment standards, "DJ, Bingo, we'll have our karaoke. We'll have our trivia . All those fun things we typically have on Saturday nights," said Hoffman.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

