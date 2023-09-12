On the field Michigan State has to prepare for No. 8 Washington

(WSYM) — With all that surrounds this Michigan State football team off the field, the Spartans still have a game to play this Saturday against No. 8 Washington. Secondary coach Harlon Barnett is now the acting head coach.

Mark Dantonio is now back with the program as an associate head coach. He will be with the team on gameday, his role is yet to be determined. Dantonio stepped down as the coach back in February of 2020. He is the winningest head coach in MSU history.

"When I called coach Dantonio this (Sunday) morning and his response was Alan whatever you need I'm here to help," Haller said on Sunday at a press conference. "We're still trying to figure out his role but he will be wearing a headset either on the sidelines or in the booth."

Acting head coach Harlon Barnett is expected to meet with the media tomorrow.

We'll continue to bring you updates on FOX 47 News.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

