On-going construction on MSU's campus causing travel shakeups

Video shows the construction on MSU's campus, and the temporary traffic light located at the corner of Kalamazoo and Chestnut.

Construction season is well underway on MSU's campus, and with multiple construction projects going on at once traveling through campus is looking much different, “That construction is causing detours in other parts of campus, and those detours are causing people to go towards that intersection," explain Erica Venton, Spokesperson for MSU Infrastructure Planning and Facilities.



Despite the temporary safety and efficiency measures put in place, I spoke with one student who emphasized that the alternative routes on campus are not as much of an issue as the ongoing campus construction itself, "This really doesn’t affect me because I don’t have classes around here. But, the bridge does affect me. The bus that I usually take for everything is not running right now because of the bridge."

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I’m your MSU neighborhood reporter...Lauren Lendzion.

If you’ve been on campus recently, you’ve probably noticed the orange cones and the traffic light here by sparty statue. I spoke with Infrastructure, Planning, and Facilities on campus to tell us what’s going on and when it might end.

“It gets kind if congested over here," asserted one MSU student.

At the corner of Kalamazoo and Chesnut road, the intersection is located right at the heart of campus, and MSU Infrastructure, Planning, and facilities has implemented some temporary structures to make for safer and smoother travel,

"We put up the temporary light structure, and the barricades just to give students and the public a safe crossing", said Venton.

And while most students expressed dissatisfaction when it comes to construction on campus, I did speak with one student who felt the opposite, "I think it’s good. I think a lot of infrastructure like that needs to be improved.”

From commuting challenges due to ongoing construction, To congested alternative routes, the travel headaches throughout campus are indeed, temporary, “Great news- Things will be put back together by fall semester," reassured Venton.

