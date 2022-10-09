Ohio State beats down Michigan State 49-20

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State was looking for its first Big Ten win of the season against No. 3 Ohio State. MSU started out and kept the game close but Ohio State pulled away in the second and third quarters winning by a final of 49-20.

Sports Reporter Thomas Cook was at Spartan Stadium with a full game recap.

