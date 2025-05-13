New trail connects Lansing River Trail to Michigan State University campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A new trail segment along the Red Cedar River is creating connections between the Lansing community and Michigan State University campus, offering recreational opportunities for residents, students and even their pets.



A new 0.6-mile paved trail now connects the Lansing River Trail to Michigan State University campus

Michigan Waterways Stewards partnered with MSU to create the recreational path along the Red Cedar River

Watch the video below to see the new trail and hear from the project leaders

"This creates a paved connection between the Lansing River Trail and MSU," said Mike Stout, president of Michigan Waterways Stewards.



Stout's vision for the trail expanded significantly after gaining support from the university.

"Our vision for the new park grew exponentially because of the interest and support from Michigan State," Stout said.

Derrick Mitchell

The project aims to build connections among neighbors in Lansing and on the MSU campus while improving the natural environment. Volunteers have worked to remove trash along the Red Cedar River and eliminate invasive plant species.

About a year ago, Stout partnered with Matt Bailey, the landscape services manager at MSU, to help bring the project to fruition.

"What a great connection. When I met Mike Stout, he had this idea about creating this riverside park and it aligned with all of my goals with that connection and how it's going to benefit the students here," Bailey said.

The trail is already proving popular with local residents and visitors.

"This whole park is a wonderful destination for people who have pets, who enjoy running and jogging," Stout said.

He's been pleased with the community's response to the new recreational space.

"Can't believe how many people I see using it already and we're just getting this started," Stout said.

The Red Cedar River Park and the connected Lansing River Trail are open to everyone, including four-legged friends like Stout's dog Sadie, who was enjoying the path during my visit.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

