New MSU Multicultural Center construction making progress ahead of the new year

Video shows pictures of the construction of MSU's new Multicultural Center at the corner of North Shaw and Farm Lanes.

Construction broke ground in April 2023, and the project is set to be completed by Oct. 2024.

The intent of the project is to provide cultural education opportunities, and produce an increase in retention and graduation rates at the university. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your MSU neighborhood reporter...Lauren Lendzion... After project approval during February's Board of Trustees meeting... construction broke ground in April to begin building the new Multicultural Center at MSU...Here's where the project stands today... and what we can expect once its' complete...

The center will be located west of Shaw Hall ...at the corner of North Shaw and Farm Lanes.

The intent of the project will provide cultural education opportunities...and produce an increase in retention and graduation rates at the university.

Once this project is complete... the goal is that the multicultural center will create a sense of belonging... support...and community among students... faculty...staff...and alumni... from all backgrounds and social identities.

Sitting at 35 percent completion... the structure of the building is complete and temporary weather protection is in place...while mechanical... electrical... and plumbing work is currently underway.

Exterior metal panel installation is expected at the end of Jan. 2024...And the project itself is set to be completed by Oct. 2024.

