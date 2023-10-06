New evidence drops on case surrounding former MSU head football coach Mel Tucker

Video shows new evidence released by Mel Tucker's legal team in the case involving Brenda Tracy



Tucker's legal team confirm that Tucker will not be present at the Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 hearing due to a serious medical condition



According to the letter, Tucker's legal team claims, "This new evidence undermines MSU's decision to terminate Mr. Tucker, and further confirms that the underlying investigation failed to meet minimal due diligence standards—at Mr. Tucker's expense."

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On the first day of a two-day hearing, Tucker's attorneys sent a letter to the Board of Trustees and Interim President Theresa Woodruff, stating Tucker will not participate in the hearing due to a "Serious medical condition", while also presenting new evidence to refute Brenda Tracy's claims against the former coach.

The letter contradicts Tracy's claims of sexual harassment regarding the phone sex call between Tucker and Tracy, April of 2022.

Attorney's say a new witness swore under oath that the call was consensual.

Attorney's also argued that Tracy allegedly manipulated the situation for personal and financial gain.

They included hundreds of texts between Tracy and her friend, Ahlan Alvarado, who has since passed away.

These texts from Tracy to Alvarado in December of 2022 show an exchange in which Tracy brought up the idea of a settlement, and said, "Money is my only recourse to make him feel like there is a punishment."

Tucker's attorneys were critical of investigators for not finding these texts, and claimed that the OIE's investigation, "Failed to attempt to obtain a complete picture of Ms. Tracy's relationship with Mr. Tucker"

They called the investigation, "Misguided, incomplete, and biased."

I reached out to Tuckers attorney's to ask where this new evidence came from, and why they decided to release it prior to the hearing.

We reached out to Tracy's attorneys to obtain a response to this alleged new evidence and claims by Tucker's counsel, but did not hear back.

