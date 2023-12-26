MSU's Farm Lane Bridge replacement project underway

Video shows photos of the construction site at which the Farm Lane Bridge, on MSU's campus, is being replaced.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your MSU neighborhood reporter Lauren Lendzion...

When I travel Michigan State's campus by car...I typically take the Farm Lane bridge to get from one end...to the other... But as of Dec. 18...that bridge is no longer accessible and will be under construction through the summer of 2024...In the meantime...Here's what you need to know...

On the corner of Farm Lane and Auditorium Road... Construction is underway for phase two of the project to replace the Farm Lane bridge.

"We knew it was coming for a long time...and have been monitoring it very closely...and we finally got to the point where the time was now to get this work done," explained John LeFevre, Director of Planning, Design, and Construction at IPF.

The bridge is closed to both vehicles and pedestrians... forcing travelers to take an alternative route...

"Those include...Bogue St. to the east... and Beal St....Kalamazoo St....from the west," stated LeFevre.

Anyone traveling by foot will need to take the new pedestrian bridge ...across the Red Cedar River...

Just a heads-up for those commuting through campus... you'll see more construction vehicles and workers, which could delay travel times.

The hope... is the new bridge will be both functional and appealing to the eye.

"What the public will see is a very attractive bridge...with historical light fixtures on it," assured LeFevre.

The project is estimated to be completed and open for use.... By Aug. of 2024.

"Just the overall mobility to the pedestrian ...and the students... From north to south ...will be very visible", said LeFevre.

