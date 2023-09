MSU's campus buzzing with energy ahead of first home football game

Michigan State University plays Central Michigan University for their first home game of the season on Friday, Sept. 1, and the energy across campus ahead of the game was palpable.



Video shows students sharing their game day plans, and what they are looking forward to most during the game.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

LEAD IN: “WELL TONIGHT THESE GATES WILL BE LINED WITH EXCITED SPARTAN FANS READY TO KICK OFF THE FOOTBALL SEASON... AND WE GOT A CHANCE TO SPEAK WITH SOME STUDENTS ABOUT THE ENERGY SURROUNDING THE GAME.”

TRACK FROM THE SCREAMING FANS... TO …

SOT STUDENT ONE: “THE ATMOSPHERE”

TRACK: THE ENERGY SURROUNDING MSU’S FIRST HOME FOOTBALL GAME IS PALPABLE...

SOT STUDENT TWO: “OH... I’M SO EXCITED! I’M SO PUMPED!”

TRACK: ALONG WITH THE MARCHING BAND AND PRE-GAME FESTIVITIES... SPARTANS ARE NO STRANGER TO GAME DAY TRADITIONS LIKE...

SOT TWO STUDENTS: “TAILGATING OBVIOUSLY BEFORE THE GAME... AND TAILGATING IS REALLY JUST A WAY TO GET ALL OF THE ENERGY UP AND THEN EVERYONE USUALLY GOES IN BIG GROUPS AND WALKS TOGETHER TO THE GAMES.”

SOT STUDENT TWO: “WITH THE SKI CLUB FOR THE TAILGATE THIS GAME.”

TRACK: AND FOR THOSE SPARTANS THAT ARE NEW TO GAME DAYS THIS YEAR...

SOT STUDENT 4: “I’M JUST EXCITED TO SEE WHAT EVERYBODY ELSE’S TRADITIONS ARE!”

TRACK: WHILE THE STUDENT ENERGY WAS DEFINITELY AT AN ULTIMATE HIGH... I WAS ALSO ABLE TO SPEAK WITH A PROFESSOR WHO SHOWED TRUE SPARTAN SPIRIT...

SOT PROFESSOR: “IT WILL SELL OUT... IT WILL BE GOOD... FAVORED BY 13...STAY TUNED.”

TRACK: AND AT THE END OF THE DAY... EVERY SPARTAN HAD ONE THING IN COMMON WHEN IT CAME TO WHAT THEY ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO MOST...

SOT STUDENT: “SEEING MICHIGAN STATE WIN!”

###

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook