MSU volleyball has clean sweep over the weekend, improves to 9-2 on season

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Green & White Classic lived up to the hype for Michigan State with the volleyball team winning all three games this weekend in a dominate fashion.

Michigan State volleyball returned to the Breslin Center on Friday night, defeating Oakland 3-0, in their first match of the Green & White Classic. The spartans hit .475 as a team in the sweep, narrowly missing a top-five slot in the program record book for single-match hitting percentage.

That success continued versus Chicago State winning 3-1 and improving to 8-2 on the season. Sophomore Aliyah Moore had a game-high 17 kills to lead the Spartans, and senior Emma monks added 3 blocks with 67 total kills as a team.

“We really make it one of our goals to be best friends on and off the court, it’s super big because teams that play well on the court are really good friends, because it really helps our chemistry on the court," said Julie Bishop.

Michigan State continued the hot streak as they beat Evansville 3-0 and held them under 30 kills, a dominant defensive performance to secure the sweep. With Big Ten play starting very soon, the Spartans were able to defend the home court and remain undefeated at home 6-0, only losing one set out of a 10 all weekend.

"I love it here, the energy and the enthusiasm, by our fans they are enjoying it, our video board the introduction, our challenges, our student section telling me when to make calls it’s been awesome," said head coach Leah Johnson.

