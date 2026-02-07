MSU Trustees vote to move forward with IM West demolition

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Friday the MSU Board of Trustees voted to move forward with the demolition of a nearly 70-year-old building.

The IM West sports facility has stood on MSU's campus since 1958 and will now be demolished following the opening of the new Student Recreation and Wellness Center. That building is scheduled to open later this year, just south of the Breslin Center.

Students say they're sad to see the building go.

"It'll be sad to see it torn down because I've built a lot of memories here," Kairi Archie said.

MSU Trustee Mike Balow says he thinks that the university will wait to see how the transition to the new facility plays out before officially moving forward with demolition.

