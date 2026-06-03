MSU trustees speak on refusal to sign ethics code

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University Board of Trustees members Mike Balow and Dr. Rema Vassar are holding a press conference Wednesday to explain their decision not to sign a newly approved code of ethics.

The trustees contend that portions of the code unconstitutionally restrict their free speech rights.

The dispute stems from a policy approved during a virtual Board of Trustees meeting on May 17. The new code, in part, prohibits trustees from publicly expressing disagreements with university policies that have been approved by a majority of the board when speaking in their individual capacities.

Trustees were informed they could face sanctions if they did not sign the Code of Ethics and Conduct by May 24. Potential penalties include public censure, loss of access to certain university and athletics events deemed nonessential, and the loss of university-funded legal representation.

Balow and Vassar declined to sign the code and subsequently had their credentials revoked for the Mackinac Policy Conference.

The trustees argue that several provisions improperly limit board members’ ability to speak openly about university affairs, criticize institutional decisions and communicate candidly with Michigan residents who elected them.

During the press conference, the trustees are expected to outline their objections to the policy and explain why they believe it infringes on their constitutional rights.

The press conference is set to take place at 9 a.m.

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