MSU Trustees approve construction plans for permanent shooting memorial

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State University Board of Trustees approved construction plans for a permanent memorial to honor the victims, those injured, and everyone impacted by the campus shooting in 2023.

Michigan State University A rendering of the future permanent memorial for the 2023 MSU campus shooting.

The memorial will be constructed where a current fountain sits in the old horticulture gardens, and will offer a space for reflection to visitors.

Michigan State University A rendering of the future permanent memorial for the 2023 MSU campus shooting.

The move comes two years and six months after the on campus shooting which took the lives of three students and injured several others, and following a lengthy design process.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.