MSU Trustee Dianne Byrum not seeking re-election

Trustee Dianne Byrum announced Friday she will not be seeking re-election for another term on the MSU Board of Trustees.

"I ran for the Michigan State University Board of Trustees to give back to my alma mater for all the opportunities my college degree provided me during the course of my career, but it is time to step aside for a new generation of leaders, and I will not be seeking a third term. I love MSU and I am a Spartan for life —Go Green!”, stated Byrum.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Byrum was initially elected in the 2008 election where she then began her service in 2009.

She was re-elected in 2016 for a second term, and her current seat is up during this year’s election.

The first MSU Board of Trustees meeting for the new year is Friday, Feb. 2, at 9 a.m.

