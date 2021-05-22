MSU to MSU: Rocket Watts says he's transferring to Mississippi State

Former Michigan State guard Rocket Watts has found a new MSU home: Mississippi State.

Watts announced his decision on Instagram Saturday after announcing in March that he would enter the transfer portal.

"Trust The Process," Watts wrote. "Never give focus on hate I receive I could achieve more than they can dream!!"

In 2020-21, his second season with the Spartans, Watts averaged 7.7 points and 2.7 assists in 22.6 minutes per game.

Watts, a Detroit native, joins Foster Loyer (Davidson), Thomas Kithier (Valparaiso), and Jack Hoiberg (Texas-Arlington) as former Michigan State players who have transferred to new schools this offseason.