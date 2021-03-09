MSU to hold in-person spring commencements with 2 guest max for each graduate

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University will be holding in-person spring commencement ceremonies amid the pandemic, the university announced.

Graduates will be allowed a maximum of two guests, and ceremonies will be at different locations than in previous years, the university said.

MSU graduates will receive official commencement invitations by mid-March.

"The novel Coronavirus pandemic has caused tremendous disruption in higher education. One occasion most severely impacted has been the university’s ability to conduct in-person commencement ceremonies; an event that marks milestone achievement for graduates and a time of celebration for students, their families and loved ones," the university said in an online statement. "MSU has and continues to work diligently to honor graduates while keeping health and safety at the forefront of all planning within the parameters of existing state government restrictions related to the pandemic."

More information can be found here regarding MSU Spring 2021 Commencements.