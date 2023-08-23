MSU Swim & Dive advocacy group tasked with raising $26.5M with hopes to reinstate program

EAST LANSING, Mich. — 2020 changed the lives of millions of people, including those on Michigan State University's campus.

While the world was in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, administrators made the decision to cut the swim and dive team and that change has continued to leave so many left uneasy.

Supporters of the program formed the advocacy group, Battle for Spartan Swim and Dive, in hopes of being both a voice and a continued call to action in hopes of bringing the sport back to the university.

Battle for Spartan Swim and Dive member Mike Balow explained, "we are laser focused on getting out the word of kind of this once in a lifetime opportunity that we have here to do something great for the school."

Ahead of an Oct. 1 deadline, the Battle for Spartan Swim and Dive, with assistance from MSU's Advancement team, is tasked with raising a total of $26.5 million.

"The six and half is supposed to approximate half of the operating expenses of the team for five years and the other 20 million is meant to upgrade the pool with extra seating and locker rooms. But, most importantly a separate tank of water for diving and other use," stated Balow.

Not only is the goal to regain MSU Swim and Dive, but it is also about serving the entire Spartan community.

"Students, staff, professors, everybody that comes through there, it would be a wonderful asset to have this facility on campus," reaffirmed former MSU swimmer and Battle for Spartan Swim and Dive member Mindy Arbaugh.

The Battle for Spartan Swim and Dive is asking that any interested donors go to the following link, Battle For Spartan Swim and Dive,to help contribute to their funding goal, prior to the deadline of Oct. 1.

The organization is planning to host a fundraiser in September, but we do not have specific details at this time.