MSU Surplus Store working to lessen landfill loads through annual bike sale

Video shows bikes for sale at the MSU Surplus Store.

The bike sale is Friday, May 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and will be the last one of the year.

“We’re just trying to keep them re-used. Out of the landfill. That’s what our goal is," explained MSU Surplus Store Operations Coordinator Christopher Hewitt.

Earlier this week we took a trip to the impound lot on campus where many unclaimed bikes go after student move-out.

And those bikes that are there long enough, end up making their way to the MSU Surplus Store for the annual bike sale.

Taking in over 100 unclaimed bikes from the campus impound lot, the MSU surplus store bike sale is lined up to include a wide variety of bikes, "Sometimes we have road bikes. Sometimes kid bikes get in the mix, but majority is your standard mountain bike," described Hewitt.

And while you may find the occasional diamond in the ruff,

"Most of them will need a little bit of maintenance to be ready to ride off the lot. A new chain...new brake line. Things like that.”

The bike sale is Friday, May 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and will be the last one of the year. Reporting from Michigan State University, Lauren Lendzion, FOX47 News.

