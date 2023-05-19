MSU Surplus Store takes going green to a new level

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The MSU Surplus Store and Recycling Center is helping to rethink the way the Michigan State community disposes of its used materials.

The mission behind the store is to not only take in products from students and the public, but also to go green through the way in which the goods are handled.

Surplus Store manager James Ives is busy this time of year after graduation and said that the store welcomes and offers goods of all kinds.

"Whether it's re-used lab equipment or used lab equipment, furniture, artwork, you name it. Whatever a small city could no longer need, use or want, we have it," Ives said.

The store is also dedicated to a mission of creating a greener world.

Since the store opened, they have helped keep 13 million pounds of materials out of landfills.

In the event that items are too seasoned for resale, the store has other options to put them to good use such as recycling and re-using items.

If recycling doesn't meet the need of the item, the surplus store also believes in community giveback through engaging in various donation services for those in need.

"There is a long list of food pantries through the university's housing that will donate the leftover non-perishable food items from the end of the year from school move-out from the students leaving behind," Ives said.

In the long run, the store has hopes of shifting the community and the world toward a culture of zero waste.