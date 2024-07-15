MSU Surplus Store shelves stocked with school supplies ahead of Teacher Supply sale

The MSU Surlpus Store has been collecting items all year long, and is finally fully stocked and ready for shoppers ahead of their Teachers Supply sale on Friday.

"We’ve got a lot of highlighters. We’ve got a lot of three-ring binders. We’ve got a lot of games. Small toys," explained Ives.

Video shows preview of school supplies stocked on shelves at MSU's Surplus Store (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Lauren Lendzion.

Back to school season is just around the corner and the MSU Surplus Store is stocking up on school supplies, "We’ve had roughly almost ten pallets of different material that’s been collected over the past year," said MSU Surplus Store Manager, James Ives.

From crayons, pencils and pens,

The MSU Surlpus Store has been collecting items all year long, and is finally fully stocked and ready for shoppers ahead of their teachers supply sale on Friday,"We’re going to have free chairs to give away. We’re going to have a raffle. Five raffle bags for teachers just for fun," stated Ives.

Along with free giveaways for teachers, the sale will have a variety supplies available for classrooms and students as well, "We’ve got a lot of highlighters. We’ve got a lot of three-ring binders. We’ve got a lot of games. Small toys," explained Ives.

All on display for a price the surplus store says, makes stopping by the sale worth the visit, "We just try to package up items that are classroom friendly, family friendly, teacher friendly, picking price points that people can come in and actually enjoy and purchase many items for the classroom and for themselves so they can have a great school year," said Ives.

With inflation top of mind for many, MSU Surplus Store Manager James Ives says he hopes Friday's sale will ease the burden of increased costs, "Teacher’s spend every year an average of probably 500 to sometimes even or 1,000 or 2,000 dollars a year in their own money for classroom supplies so we’re just trying to help out our fellow teachers," explained Ives.

The sale beings Friday July 19, and will resume on Wednesday, July 24 as long as supplies last.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

