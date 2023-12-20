MSU Surplus Store offers unique gifts for holiday shoppers

Video shows the MSU Surplus Store and the Spartan Memorabilia it has to offer during this holiday season.

Students and staff may have left MSU's campus for the year, but the MSU surplus store is still open and welcoming any last-minute holiday shoppers.

"We are trying to focus on spartan memorabilia for the unique sales," said MSU Surplus Store Sales Manager James Ives.

This holiday season, the MSU Surplus Store is offering items like goal post cups directly from Spartan stadium goal posts to

"Basketball flooring from the 2000 men's basketball championship, We have different pieces and styles of that," explained Ives.

The surplus store also has a variety of other, more common gifts..

Now through the end of the month, the surplus store is offering both online and in-store sales, with a special holiday incentive.

"If you purchase online at anything one hundred dollars or more, if your total order is one hundred dollars or more, you will receive a twenty-five dollar gift card to go against that order," assured Ives.

