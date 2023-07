EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State University Surplus Store has finally begun the auctioning of the Breslin Center jumbotron.

The store is auctioning off several pieces of Spartan history, including three spartan helmets, two “Michigan State” signs and two “Spartans" signs.

Bids for each item started at $500, and the auctions will end between Monday, July 17, and Wednesday, July 19.

Bids can be placed on the MSU Surplus Store website.