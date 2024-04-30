MSU students share differing thoughts on recent campus protests

Video shows MSU student member of the Hillel House, a Jewish Student Center on campus, as well as a member of the Hurriya Coalition, discussing their thoughts regarding the recent protests happening on Michigan State University's campus.

"There are no new feelings. It's the pressure we've been feeling all year," asserted Matthew Zivian, MSU student and Executive Intern at the MSU Hillel House.

"I will just reiterate that our camp is about solidarity with the Palestinian people and about an end to the genocide and to the occupation. It is not about invalidating someone's identity. It's not about any sort of bigotry or hatred," explained Estrada.

In recent days, MSU's campus was filled with student-led protests calling on the university to divest from Israeli investments.

In response, I spoke with an MSU student and member of the Jewish community about his reaction to those protests, "There are no new feelings. It's the pressure we've been feeling all year," asserted Matthew Zivian, MSU student and Executive Intern at the MSU Hillel House.

Like many, he's been watching pro-Palestine protests around the country, and now, right at home, "A lot of that same scared feeling of, oh my God, here again are these students who have been outwardly anti-semitic," described Zivian.

A group known as the Hurriya Coalition has been leading the protests and encampments on campus, and it has been peaceful protests so far, at MSU.

But for Zivian, there's a concern about what could happen down the line, "While not everything they say might be anti-semitic, it is certainly inspired by a lot of anti-antisemitism," stated Zivian.

Monday, I brought those concerns to Jesse Estrada-White, an MSU student and member of the Hurriya Coalition.

"I will just reiterate that our camp is about solidarity with the Palestinian people and about an end to the genocide and to the occupation. It is not about invalidating someone's identity. It's not about any sort of bigotry or hatred," explained Estrada-White.

I also reached out to Michigan State University regarding anti-antisemitism concern. They said, MSU Police worked closely with demonstrators to adhere to university guidelines.

They also said quote, "Michigan State University upholds the principles of free speech and encourages the open exchange of ideas while ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals. We are committed to fostering an environment where all voices can be heard without compromising the safety of others," end quote.

Zivian says he understands free speech and the right to protest, but says, drawing the line between protesting and displaying hate is imperative for the safety and the rights of all students, "I draw the line immediately when those protests are either inspired by or feature anti-Semitic elements. At that point, that is no longer protest. That is active hate. And I think that is what we are seeing on campus."

