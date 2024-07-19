MSU students share differing opinions on motivation to participate in upcoming Presidential election

This upcoming presidential election has many talking about whose vote has the potential to make the most impact on the outcome. I spoke with students across MSU's campus about how they plan to play a role.

Students like incoming freshman, Thomson Zhou tell me, even though he knows voting helps our country the names on the ballot, just aren't cutting it, "They're not pushing me away. But, they're not pulling me in to vote," said Zhou.

"Yes, I do plan on voting," said MSU Student, Irie.

"Voting right now is just not on top of my priority list," explained incoming MSU freshman, Thomson Zhou.

To vote, or not to vote. The question top of mind for many students across Michigan State's campus ahead of November's 2024 Presidential election.

According to a recent Harvard Youth poll, more than half of young Americans nationwide between the ages of 18 to 29 say they will definitely be voting in the Presidential election, this fall.

But students like incoming freshman, Thomson Zhou tell me, even though he knows voting helps our country, the names on the ballot, just aren't cutting it, "They're not pushing me away. But, they're not pulling me in to vote," said Zhou.

While most students I spoke with do share similar thoughts with Thompson, "I really don't love either candidate," said Irie.

They aren't letting candidate choice stop them from casting their ballot, "I think it's especially important because it's the first main election that I'll be able to vote because I think I was like 16 in the last election," explained Irie.

In light of the recent assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, and the continued calls for President Joe Biden to step down, I asked MSU Junior, Irie, if it has impacted her decisions about whether to vote, or who to vote for, "No, I don't think they've impacted my decision."

