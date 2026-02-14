EAST LANSING, Mich. — Students at Michigan State University gathered at the Sparty statue on Friday to reflect on the anniversary of the campus shooting that claimed three lives and injured several others.

Friday marked the third anniversary of the mass shooting at Michigan State University.

The shooting took the lives of three students and left several others injured.

Students placed flowers, candles, and notes at several spots around campus.

Flowers of all colors covered the base of the Sparty statue as a constant stream of Spartans placed bouquets and embraced one another throughout Friday afternoon, honoring the memory of those lost on Feb. 13, 2023.

WATCH: MSU students reflect, honor victims three years after deadly campus shooting

Madison Biszalik, a Lansing native and MSU sophomore, was among the many students who visited the statue Friday. She remembers hearing the news of the shooting and says the tragedy hit particularly close to home.

"Michigan State's always been home," Biszalik said. "It kind of hits a little closer to home because we grew up here."

Three years after the shooting, Biszalik says time hasn't made reflection any easier, but the community's continued support offers hope.

"When you walk past the Union or places that were really affected, it kind of does make your stomach hurt," Biszalik said. "It's harder some days than others, but on days like today, it does bring everyone together."

The display of Spartan resilience continues to hold strong three years after the tragedy that forever changed the MSU community.

