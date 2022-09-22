Watch Now
MSU students push to rename Larry and Teresa Gaynor Entrepreneurship Lab

Posted at 5:12 PM, Sep 22, 2022
EAST LANSING, Mich.  — The Associated Students of Michigan State University will introduce two bills at their general assembly meeting Thursday night.

The first bill, Bill 59-10, advocates for removing Larry Gaynor's name from the Larry and Teresa Gaynor Entrepreneurship Lab.

The push for this name change came from the Asian Pacific America Student Organization (APASO), who say Gaynor made racist and xenophobic comments against Vietnamese people in 2020.

Gaynor, an MSU alumnus, is the current CEO of TNG worldwide.

The second bill, Bill 59-11, asks for the establishment of donor accountability policies and stricter background checks for those dedicated in hall names.

If these bills pass, they will go to President Samuel Stanley and the Board of Trustees.

