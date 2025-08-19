MSU students move back to campus ahead of fall semester

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Families from Michigan and beyond flocked to Michigan State University's campus Tuesday for fall move-in, braving morning showers in East Lansing.

Students and parents navigated rain-soaked pathways while moving belongings into residence halls.

University President Kevin Guskiewicz helped his own daughter move into her dorm room this week.

Guskiewicz says MSU has increased resources and advisors to support student success in the new academic year.

With a new school year beginning next week, University President Kevin Guskiewicz emphasized the wealth of resources the university has developed over recent years to help students be successful.

"We heard from students that they needed more advisors, so we've added more resources in a number of different areas, and I want to be sure that they stay connected to those," Guskiewicz said.

Classes for the fall semester at MSU begin Monday.

