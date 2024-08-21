MSU students have moved back to campus for another school year

Thousands of MSU students will move back to East Lansing over the week, with many on campus for their first college semester.

It's not just a first fall move-in for students either. MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz marked his first move-in week as head of the university.

Video shows parents sharing their experiences with move-in, as well as thoughts from President Guskiewicz.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's back-to-school time for many of our schools across our neighborhoods, MSU is no exception. Students have begun moving into their dorms for another year on campus.

"It's emotional," Katie Hogan said.

Thousands of families made their way to campus Wednesday, with many moving students in for their first college semester.

"It's a bittersweet feeling," Hogan said.

Katie Hogan was one parent on campus Wednesday, soaking in the last few hours he has with her son before they head back to their home state of New Jersey.

"There's going to be a lot of new change with one less in the house," she said. "We're going to miss him. But I'm excited for him too. There's so much that the university offers."

This week is also President Guskiewicz's first move-in in East Lansing as well. He shared his excitement for a new year at the university.

"There are so many great things that are happening here," He said. "I keep talking about amplifying the excellence. We have world-class faculty that have chosen to be at Michigan State University and they're ready to help prepare the next generation of leaders."

The next generation is now on campus, leaving parents behind.

"It's a bittersweet feeling, but I'm very excited for him," Hogan said. "It looks like a great university that he picked."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

