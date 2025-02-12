MSU students gear up for winter storm

EAST LANSING, Mich. — When severe weather hits, many people are worried about the roads… but what about the sidewalks? I asked Michigan State students how they prepare to travel by foot in this upcoming snowy weather.

Although some students drive to class, most take the simpler way to get where they need to go.

But as Fox 47 Meteorologist Bryan Bachman predicts 4-7" of snow on Wednesday, students say they need to prepare.

"I'm gonna have to give myself ample time to get to class," says Kate Mazur, an MSU student.

"It's just a lot to prepare for that weather, especially when we're walking 20+ minutes to class," says Maddy Moore, another MSU student.

I spoke with some students who say they'll try to avoid walking in the snow.

"I try to take the bus when I can but when the bus schedule doesn't align, I'm walkin'," says a third MSU student, Eli Burch.

And other students agree. They say the bus is a great option, but they can fill up quickly when severe weather hits.

Students also rely on MSU Infrastructure and Planning Facilities (IPF). They clear the roads and sidewalks on campus.

"Our IPF team is watching the weather and will be out working on 83 miles of roadway and 124 miles of sidewalks to keep the East Lansing campus cleared of snow. Active snow does accumulate on already cleared walks and roadways so this will be an ongoing process throughout the storm," says IPF Communications Director Erica Venton.

Whether students run, walk, drive or roll to class, they'll feel the impact of Wednesday's snow.

"This is gonna affect everyone, I think, because no matter if you're driving or not, you're still walking at least a few feet, if not miles," says MSU student Brooke Elsey.

"I feel like you have to at least walk a little bit, anywhere you go here," says MSU student Kate Mazur.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

