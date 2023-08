MSU students both excited and relaxed ahead of new semester

Students expressed a variety of emotions surrounding the first day of class at Michigan State University.



Many students expressed contentment regarding the updated security features on campus, including campus police and needing a Student I.D. to access university buildings and residence halls.



Students also shared campus transportation tips, such as getting to know the CATA bus system.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

LEAD-IN: WELL IT’S DAY ONE OF CLASSES HERE AT MSU...AND I GOT A CHANCE TO SPEAK WITH SOME STUDENTS ON CAMPUS ABOUT HOW IT FEELS TO START A NEW YEAR...

TRACK: IN A MATTER OF DAYS... MSU’S CAMPUS WENT FROM BEING A GHOSTOWN TO BE PACKED WITH THOUSANDS OF STUDENTS...

TRACK: AND IN THE MIDST OF THE HUSLE AND BUSTLE.... THE ENERGY ON CAMPUS SURROUNDING THE FIRST DAY OF CLASS WAS MORE SO ONE OF COMFORT...

SOT STUDENT 1: “EVERYONE SEEMS VERY COMFORTABLE AND RELAXED HERE.”

TRACK: AND BELONGING...

SOT STUDENT 2 : “HONESTLY... IT’S REALLY REFRESHING BECAUSE YOU ARE SEEING OLD FACES... AND I CONSIDER THIS PLACE MY HOME.”

TRACK: THE STUDENTS ALSO REMINDED ME THAT THIS YEAR IT FEELS A LITTLE DIFFERENT FOR THE SPARTAN COMMUNITY FOLLOWING THE TRAGIC EVENTS THAT TOOK PLACE ON FEB. 13.

SOT STUDENT 2: “I’D SAY IT IS DEFINITELY A DIFFERENT SENSE OF COMMUNITY NOW... PEOPLE ARE LOOKING OUT FOR EACH OTHER...”

TRACK: AND WITH THAT NEW SENSE OF COMMUNITY ALSO COMES AN INCREASED SENSE OF SAFETY ON CAMPUS...

SOT STUDENT 1: “I KNOW THEY DID PUT UP MORE GREEN POLES...IT’S A LOT MORE PRESENT... I MEAN... EVERY TIME YOU GO DOWN THE ROAD THERE IS POLICE JUST DRIVING...”

TRACK: AND WITH HOW TO EFFICIENTLY TRANSPORT AROUND CAMPUS BEING ONE OF THE HOT TOPICS OF TODAY... HERE IS THE BIGGEST PIECE OF ADVICE...

SOT STUDENT 2: “FIGURE OUT THE BUS... IT WILL DEFINITELY SAVE YOUR LIFE.”

