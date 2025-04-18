MSU students and faculty fight to protect education

Video shows how MSU students and faculty come together to rally for access to education.

MSU students and faculty rallying to protect the right to education, in response to what they say is the Trump Administration's recent threats against it.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Students and faculty at MSU came together Thuesday, fighting to protect higher education. They're hoping to make their voices heard by the federal government.

A combination of Spartans in an effort to stand up for academic freedom, this in response to what they say is the Trump Administration's recent threats against it.

"It's really disheartening to hear because universities have been an important backbone for folks advancing, moving forward in their careers, science investments, et cetera," says Jessica Garrels, MSU staff member.

They say they come together for a few different reasons.

"I'm here to support education and science and research that further help support our communities," says Rachel Roca, MSU PhD Student.

"Fighting for everyone's right to an education," says Rachel Frisbie, MSU Faculty.

"We want to make sure that we as community members and also the university is doing everything it can to support our international community members," says Mary Ellen Rutemeyer, with the MSU Graduate Employees Union.

"I don't want to see universities be so undermined and managed in terms of what can be researched, the thoughts that can be had," says Garrels.

Some fight on behalf of others, and some fight because the issue is personal, like for Victor Rodriguez-Pereira.

"Every single thing that I have, and everything that I am is because of universities. And that's something that I try to do for my students in the classroom as well. And I don't want them to go away," says Rodriguez-Pereira, with the MSU Union of Non-Tenure Track Faculty.

So they come together, hoping to be heard on a federal level.

