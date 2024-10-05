MSU student Lance Fogelberg organizes 5K to honor friend Brendan Davis, who died by suicide.

Event aims to raise mental health awareness and de-stigmatize conversations around it.

Proceeds from the 5K will go to the Just B Brendan Davis Memorial Foundation.

Video shows Fogelberg and Brendan's father ,Shawn, discussing the 5k's mission.

Last Summer, Brendan Davis, a student at Michigan State, died by suicide. Now, his childhood friend Lance, also an MSU student, is honoring his memory and hoping to open the conversation about mental health with a 5k on campus this weekend.

"He's always been one of my really close friends," Lance Fogelberg said.

"He was a great student," Shawn Davis said. "He was a straight-A student in high school and in college.

A lifelong friend and a scholar, Brendan Davis is remembered by many nearly one year and three months after he died by suicide.

"I remember when I went up to the Davis' cottage and his first time on water skis, and I can remember that moment distinctly as one of the happiest kids I've ever seen," Fogelberg said.

Brendan's father, Shawn, and childhood friend, Lance, shared their memories with me on Campus in the spot where they will honor him during Sunday's 5k.

"We have just over 300 runners and walkers that have signed up," Fogelberg said.

While honoring their son and friend on Sunday, they're also hoping the event can start conversations and help de-stigmatize mental health.

"I think it's something that's not spoken about, especially within the age group," Fogelberg said. "You hear a lot of things that go on with students in high school but not necessarily about the transition coming out of school and really having no direction."

"We don't talk about it enough," Davis said. "That's the stigma. So we need to talk about it a lot more because there is such hope and there is so much help that's available."

You can register for the 5K here. All proceeds will go toward the Just B Brendan Davis Memorial Foundation. And if you or anyone you know may be struggling, help is available. You can find resources by dialing 988.

