MSU Spartan Strong Fund allocates $500,000 to mental health care cost reimbursements

Following the violence that took place on Michigan State University’s campus last February, mental health resources were made available to those impacted and now university students, faculty, staff, and first responders can apply for reimbursements for mental health services from the Spartan Strong Fund.

“This fund is set-up so Spartans can easily apply to have their out-of-pocket costs, co-pays, co-insurance, deductibles...covered," explained Dr. Travis.

Spartans will also need to provide receipts for any costs associated with mental health services, and those interested should act now before funds run out, "This program is operating on a first-come-first-serve basis, so please apply sooner rather than later," said Dr. Travis.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your MSU neighborhood reporter, Lauren Lendzion, following the violence that took place on Michigan State University’s campus last Feburary, mental health resources were made available to those impacted and now... university students, faculty, staff, and first responders can apply for reimbursements for mental health services from the Spartan Strong Fund.

“Those funds were a total of 2 million dollars," said MSU Executive Director for University Health and Well-being, Dr. Alexis Travis.

Funded by over 4,200 donors, 500,000 dollars of the two-million dollars raised is now available for those who have utilized mental health services since Feb. 13 of 2023.

“This fund is set-up so Spartans can easily apply to have their out-of-pocket costs, co-pays, co-insurance, deductibles...covered," explained Dr. Travis.

The reimbursement will also cover residential health services as well as inpatient and outpatient services, and in order to apply for reimbursements you will need a few documents, "And that would include... having invoices, explanation of benefits, which outlines what cost the patient is responsible for and what cost the health plan is responsible for," asserted Dr. Travis.

Spartans will also need to provide receipts for any costs associated with mental health services, and those interested should act now before funds run out, "This program is operating on a first-come-first-serve basis, so please apply sooner rather than later.”

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

