MSU Safe Ride program to receive special donation to help students get home after dark

MSU Safe Ride is a program at the university that provides students with a safe and free alternative to walking home alone after dark.



The program will receive a Chrysler Pacifica all-wheel-drive minivan from automaker, Stellantis.

The van donation will be a public event held on Michigan State University's campus on Wed., Aug. 30, at 9 a.m., and will be held at the following address: 27 North Shaw Lane, East Lansing, MI 48824 (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

MSU SAFE RIDE... WHICH IS A LATE-NIGHT TRANSPORTATION SERVICE PROVIDED TO THE SPARTAN COMMUNITY AS A SAFE AND FREE ALTERNATIVE TO WALKING HOME ALONE AFTER DARK.

THE PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO REDUCE ASSAULT-RELATED DANGERS AND DRUNK DRIVING... BOTH ON AND OFF CAMPUS.

YOU CAN UTILIZE THE SAFE RIDE SERVICES BY DOWNLOADING THE TRANSLOC APP VIA THE APP STORE ON YOUR PHONE.

