Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodMSU Campus

Actions

MSU researchers look to address children's mental health at early age

MSU researcher works to help address problem behaviors in Michigan preschoolers with new program
Posted at 9:02 AM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 09:02:00-04

EAST LANSING, Mich. — MSU researchers are working to develop a program for pre-schoolers that will hopefully help combat mental health issues starting at a young age.

A $5.8M grant will fund a new program led by MSU College of Nursing researcher, Jiying Ling, to increase behavioral well-being in pre-school age children.

The program will focus on a few key components: A school based-program designed to help cultivate mindfulness, bringing that into the home, and establishing a good relationship with food at a young age.

"Together provide a happy, healthy, growing environment for little children," explained Ling.

The five-year program will begin with a pilot trial in Feb. of 2024, and will target 50 head start daycare centers in urban and rural areas across Michigan.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Lauren Lendzion

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter

10:47 AM, Jun 16, 2022

MSU Campus

Neighborhood Reporter

Lauren Lendzion

My Post (1).png

Spartan Sports

2:12 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Thomas Cook

12:28 PM, Jun 14, 2022

MSU Campus

Sports Reporter

Thomas Cook

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter