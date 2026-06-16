MSU Research Foundation to build $20 million Rosenberg Center HQ on campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The MSU Research Foundation is investing about $20 million in a new headquarters on Michigan State University’s campus, aiming to boost research, startup growth and industry partnerships.

The Rosenberg Center, located at 195 Crescent Road, will be a 68,000-square-foot, multi-tenant facility with startup incubation space, offices, collaboration areas and an 8,000-square-foot mass timber addition. It will bring together entrepreneurs, researchers, investors, corporate partners and MSU-affiliated groups under one roof.

MSU Research Foundation MSU Research Foundation to Invest in New Headquarters Facility 2

“Innovation ecosystems do not happen by accident. They’re built through long-term investment, collaboration, and proximity,” said Jeff Smith, Director of Research Parks at the MSU Research Foundation.

Named for Dr. Barnett Rosenberg, whose discovery of the chemotherapy drug cisplatin at MSU became a globally important cancer treatment, the center honors his legacy and the licensing revenue that helped fuel the Foundation’s work.

The project received a $25,000 Michigan Mass Timber Catalyst Grant and is expected to be completed by summer 2027. More details are available at www.msufoundation.org/rosenberg-center.

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