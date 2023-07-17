MSU renews music program for pre-college students on the autism spectrum

EAST LANSING — MSU is welcoming the return of its innovative piano music program for pre-college students on the autism spectrum.

Celebrating the Spectrum: A Festival of Music and Life will take place July 24-30.

The program will provide advanced music students with instruction, performance opportunities, lectures and on-campus living, lending them a week-long college experience.

In addition to the learning experience offered, the program also strives to improve perceptions about the potential of students on the autism spectrum attending college.

At the end of the week, the program participants will perform in a finale concert on Saturday, July 30, at 4 p.m.

