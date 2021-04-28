MSU releases strategic plan to combat sexual assault, harassment, relationship violence

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University released on Tuesday an institution-wide strategic plan to address sexual assault, sexual harassment, relationship violence and stalking issues.

The Relationship Violence and Sexual Misconduct (RVSM) strategic plan builds on the work of an advisory workgroup that has been a “major driver” of efforts on campus and was tasked with creating the plan, according to a news release.

The workgroup was formed in 2018 and was charged with making immediate recommendations to transform MSU’s institutional response to RVSM and oversee the implementation of those changes in the wake of the Larry Nassar crisis.

Members were appointed by the university’s president based on their expertise in RVSM services, prevention, policy and/or research.

This plan will eventually overlap with the efforts of other initiatives – the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Plan and the MSU Strategic Plan – that are scheduled for release later this year.

“We have been developing a strategic plan around RVSM for the past few years, focusing on a values-driven approach,” said Andrea Munford, coordinator of the Center for Trauma-Informed Investigative Excellence at the MSU Police Department. “We believe this is a comprehensive plan to respond to what we have been hearing from the campus community.”

The plan seeks to increase help-seeking rates and decrease the incidence of RVSM by developing trauma-informed, intersectional programs to address the needs of MSU’s diverse communities.

Some of the key initiatives include:

Expanding trauma-informed services

Building a trauma-informed culture

Strengthening RVSM policy violations, sanctions and discipline process

Assessing resources and supports for respondents

Strengthening RVSM prevention programming

Creating respectful work environments

Promoting accountability

Read the full strategic plan here.