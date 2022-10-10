MSU ready to bring the magic to Homecoming

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University's 2022 Homecoming week is here, and Spartans everywhere are ready to bring the magic both on and off campus. The Spartan community is participating in a variety of Homecoming events showcasing their school spirit. This year's Homecoming theme is "Spartans Bring the Magic."

Starting Monday, Oct. 10, students, staff, alumni, and community members can join in on a variety of events throughout the week. Some of these events include Glow Green, where MSU students, staff, alumni and community members can light up their windows and porches with green lightbulbs to identify themselves as part of the Spartan community.

Also taking place during the week is Sparty's Flag Find, where a flag is hidden somewhere on campus each day. The first person to post a picture to social media with #SpartysFlagFind wins a prize. Clues to the location of the flag are posted at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

On Friday, Oct. 14, the MSU Alumni Office will be bringing the Homecoming Parade to Downtown East Lansing. The parade starts at 6 p.m. and everyone in the community is encouraged to attend. MSU is welcoming Coach James Bibbs as the Homecoming Grand Marshall. Bibbs was the first black head coach at the university, as well as the first black head track coach in the Big Ten.

Saturday, Oct. 15, the Homecoming football game will take place. The Spartans will be gearing up against the Wisconsin Badgers. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. and the game starts at 4 p.m. Tailgates for many alumni and student organizations begin at 12 p.m. Come join for food, beer and a DJ leading up to the game.

So don't forget to bring your Spartan spirit to this week's festivities! All Spartan fans and community members are encouraged to participate. For a full list of student and community events, visit the MSU Alumni Office Homecoming events page. Go Green!

