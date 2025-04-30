MSU Public Policy Professor reflects on President Trump's first 100 days back in office

Video shows MSU Public Policy Professor Matt Grossmann offering insight on President Trump's first 100 days back in office.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Colleges and education have recently been large topics at the federal level. So, on President Trump's 100th day back in office, the Director of the Institute for Public Policy and Social Research at MSU, Matt Grossman, shared his thoughts on the Presidency so far.

"It really has been a 'try everything at once and see what sticks' kind of approach," says MSU Professor Matt Grossmann.

Grossmann says President Trump's second term has brought some uncertainty for universities.

"It's just an endless streak of difficulties that the university faces from just all of the policy changes at once," says Grossmann. "Everybody is having to deal with the quick back-and-forth of policy and no reassurance that we're gonna have the same policy a few years from now."

He also says this is how the first 100 days of the presidency look for many presidents.

"This sort of 'early honeymoon' can evaporate, but that's why presidents are acting fast. They know they only have so long to maintain public and congressional support for their actions," says Grossmann.

But, Grossmann noted some key differences in the new Trump Administration, in comparison to the Administration during his first term.

"Research on the first Trump Administration actually shows that most of his executive orders didn't actually accomplish a whole lot... that is they were either stopped by the courts, or they didn't make it through the administration, or they were overturned," says Grossmann, "I think it is entirely possible that this term's executive orders will be more influential because they had four years to prepare, they're willing to push the legal limits."

