MSU protest encampment leaves. Here's why

EAST LANSING, Mich. — On Saturday night, the group protesting MSU's decision not to divest from Israel decided to close the encampment on campus.

The group said they accomplished the goals of their strategic short-term strike, but stated it is not the end of their movement. The Hurriya Coalition said in a post on Instagram, "As long as MSU invests in genocide and occupation we will be here to oppose it. We will be back"

The group is asking for continued support protesting and standing in solidarity with Palestinians.

