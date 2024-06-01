MSU professor analyzes fallout from Trump Verdict; MI GOP firmly behind former president

An MSU political analyst says Trump's verdict won't do much to deter his base but could damage chances of attracting neutral voters

Michgan GOP leader says Republicans will remain firm behind Trump in November

The Trump Campaign says it raised nearly $35 million in six hours after the verdicts in Donald Trump's hush money case were delivered.

Pete Hoekstra, chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, says it gives Republicans more confidence they'll unite and take the White House in November.

"30% of those [donations] are coming from individuals who are contributing for the first time," Hoekstra said. "There are still some internal skirmishes going on but Republicans are really starting to focus on what we need to do in November."

Matt Grossman, political science professor at Michigan State University, believes the verdicts won't do much to change minds of voters in either party.

"On the one hand we have an event that could change things because it's big enough and people hear about it," Grossman said. "On the other hand it may not make much of a difference as we might expect because most people already have opinions and will interpret [the verdicts] through those opinions."

Grossman noted that Trump's legal team was able to delay trials with more federal charges until after the election. However he says it's tough to tell if it helps or hurts Trump's campaign given the divide in our country and in our neighborhoods.

"The closer you get to a center of a city the more likely you are to meet Democrats but as you go out further the more likely you are to meet Republicans. That's also true in the Lansing area," Grossman said. "It's just reflecting that density divide that we're seeing statewide."

Hoekstra, the former ambassador to Sweden under the Trump Administration, believes

