MSU Police have a person in custody in connection to an anonymous online threat to the MSU community

EAST LANSING, Mich. — According to MSU police, MSU learned about an anonymous threat to the community that was posted online.

MSU Police officers say they acted immediately to identify who was responsible for the online threat.

MSU Police and Public Safety currently have a person in custody in connection to the online threat.

MSU Police say there is no current threat to the MSU community.

