MSU Police Department recommends students avoid travel during winter storm

"As we are starting to see the snow come in. The biggest thing that we recommend is for people is to not travel if it's not necessary," said MSU PD Spokesperson Dana Whyte.

The university is also taking proactive measures to ensure that the campus is prepared for whatever the winter weather might bring.

Video shows MSU campus and how the university and students are preparing for a winter storm.

Friday, I spoke with the MSU Police Department to get some tips on how students can stay safe on campus during the storm.

MSUPD Spokesperson Dana Whyte gave a few tips on what to do should you start to feel the onset of frostbite.

"Get to a warm location as quickly as possible. Don't use a heating pad. Warm up naturally when you come inside so that will help you stay safe and limiting time outdoors," asserted Whyte.

"MSU IPF Infrastructure, Planning, and Facilities works to make sure everything stays plowed so they will be out making sure the sidewalks are cleared and that the parking lots are getting frequently plowed," explained Whyte.

Along with university preparation, students on campus are also preparing to take on the elements.

"Well ya know, you see I've got this on right here. I ride a Moped to class so that's why I've got the whole kit on right now," said MSU Sophomore, Pete.

Being a Michigan native, Pete had one major piece of advice for his fellow spartans, "I would just stay inside most of the weekend. If you gotta go outside, just bundle up."

