MSU plans staffing cuts before fall semester due to budget constraints

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is planning staffing cuts across campus as it faces financial challenges heading into the next academic year.

MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz announced Tuesday that the university will implement staffing reductions before the fall 2025 semester.

The cuts come in response to federal funding reductions and rising operational costs driven by inflation, according to university officials.

In a letter to the campus community, Guskiewicz explained that the university will prioritize eliminating vacant positions, though currently filled jobs could also be affected.

The extent of the cuts will vary by college and unit, according to Guskiewicz.

University leadership has directed college administrators to implement these staffing changes throughout July.

