MSU one step closer to allowing alcohol sales at athletic events

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is one step closer to being able to serve canned alcoholic beverages at athletic events following a unanimous vote of approval during Wednesday's Board of Trustees meeting.

The state still needs to approve the measure, which would allow alcohol sales to begin during the MSU vs. Washington football game at Spartan Stadium on Sept. 16.

A spokesperson for the university, Kat Cooper, shared a few important things you should know prior to attending sporting events.

“Alcoholic beverages will begin to be served 60 minutes before kickoff, and cease ten minutes into the third quarter," she said.

Although alcohol sales will begin first at Spartan Stadium, some future venues where sales will be permitted include the Breslin Student Events Center, Munn Ice Arena and Old College Field.

The university plans to use the revenue from the sales to strengthen student programming, increase substance use disorder support resources and invest in campus infrastructures.