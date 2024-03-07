MSU offers protections and accommodations for pregnant students and staff through new Title IX policy

Video shows new MSU Title IX Policy that protects and provides reasonable accommodations to pregnant students, pregnant university employees, and student parents at MSU.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your MSU Neighborhood reporter, Lauren Lendzion. MSU's Office of Institutional Equity recently announced a new policy offering protections to pregnant students and student parents on campus.

"This is the first stand-alone university-wide policy MSU has had to address this topic," explained Laura Rugless, Vice President for Civil Rights and Title IX Education and Compliance at MSU.

Under federal law, a university is required to provide reasonable accommodations for both students and employees affected by pregnancy, pregnancy-related conditions, or those who are parents.

Which means, these protections have always been included in MSU's Title IX Policy. The new update, however, takes those federal requirements and houses them all in one place to help establish both a process and clear-cut communication on how the university plans to extend those protections to the Spartan community.

"It levels the playing field for people. They know what the process is, and it sets the framework for rights and responsibilities," reassured Rugless.

Examples of possible accommodations for both students and university employees under these protections include things like closer parking, and additional break time throughout the day.

Others, more specific to students, include, "Maybe some shifts in deadlines, or going remote or online versus in person," asserted Rugless.

I also spoke with Director of the Student Parent Resource Center at MSU, Kim Steed-Page, who works with student parents firsthand, and she says, not only does this policy provide a pathway to tailor accommodations to individual cases but, it eliminates any gray areas that previously surrounded these protections.

"Now, those expectations are spelled out. We can't un-know it," stated Steed-Page.

Also included in the policy is the establishment of several lactation areas across campus that are available for use by both staff and students. A map of these locations is available on the Office for Civil Rights and Title IX Education and Compliance website.

